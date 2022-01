I THINK THE STUPID AND CRINGEY BIT IS THE WORST PART, BUT YEAH: The Bigger Problem With The Hamilton Performance At the Capitol On January 6: “Dear Theodosia” is sung by Aaron Burr, who was an accused insurrectionist. “In any event, celebrating an accused insurrectionist is not the right symbolism for January 6.” Or maybe it is. You know, all of the Framers were “insurrectionists,” actually.