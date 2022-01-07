January 7, 2022

THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: Today’s deep question: Will Twitter suspend Sotomayor for COVID misinformation?

● Sotomayor: “Why is a human not like a machine when it is spewing bloodborne (!) viruses?”

● Sotomayor says Omicron is as deadly as Delta.

● Here is Justice Sotomayor saying that “hospitals are almost all full capacity” and there are “over 100,000 children” hospitalized with covid “many on ventilators. None of those things are true. Not even close.

Or as America’s Newspaper of Record reports: Oral Arguments Postponed As Justice Sotomayor Gets Gavel Stuck Up Her Nose Again.