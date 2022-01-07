January 7, 2022

RUY TEIXEIRA: The Democrats’ Coming Asian Voter Problem: It’s Not Just Hispanics Anymore. Well, they’ve been displaying open hatred for Asians for years, while Democrat-controlled campuses discriminate more or less openly against Asian applicants. People do notice that sort of thing eventually.

Related: The Democrats’ Hispanic Voter Problem: It’s Not As Bad As You Think—It’s Worse. “Clearly, this constituency does not harbor particularly radical views on the nature of American society and its supposed intrinsic racism and white supremacy. They are instead a patriotic, upwardly mobile, working class group with quite practical and down to earth concerns. Democrats will either learn to focus on that or they will continue to lose ground among this vital group of voters.”

Woke politics is only popular with white baizuo leftists, who are a distinct minority despite their disproportionate power in American institutions.