January 7, 2022

HUFFPO’S WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT ON JAN. 6 VERSUS 9/11. I’m a free speech lawyer. I am an awfully hard person to seriously offend. But by golly, this guy managed it, by spitting on the graves of thousands of innocent people for a Twitter hot take.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): The thing you have to understand though, is that he’s sincere. The worst thing a Democrat can imagine is a threat to Democrats’ political power. Islamists aren’t seen as such a threat. Meanwhile their biggest fear is that the Normal-American community will rise up and take back control of the country and its institutions. All the media censorship, charges of “white supremacy,” etc. is just designed to prevent that.

