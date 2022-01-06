January 6, 2022

QUESTION ASKED: Whatever Happened to Alleged Capitol Rioter John Sullivan? “You may recall that John Sullivan was one of the people who went into the Capitol and encouraged others to do so. He also filmed the killing of Ashli Babbitt by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd. He sold that footage for at least $90,000. Babbitt was the only person who was killed that day as a direct result of actions taken during the riot. But Sullivan also had been an organizer of BLM protests and run a website called Insurgence USA that sold Antifa black bloc gear. He’d been previously arrested for his involvement in a violent BLM protest in Utah where a driver was shot after his car was surrounded. Someone else was accused of that shooting but according to a police affidavit, Sullivan allegedly organized the action, encouraged people to block the roadways, threatened to beat a woman, and kicked her car.”