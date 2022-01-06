January 6, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN TROLLING: Tim Kaine’s I-95 Traffic Ordeal His Own Damn Fault, Says Blackface Governor.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D., Va.) and other drivers who got stuck for nearly 30 hours in a snowstorm-related traffic jam outside Washington, D.C., have only themselves to blame, Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam (D., Va.) told reporters on Thursday.

Northam said he was “sick and tired” of being asked to explain “what went wrong” regarding the massive backup on I-95 between Richmond and the nation’s capital earlier this week. “Why don’t you start asking some of these individuals that were out on the highways …? Why did you feel it was so important to drive through such a snowstorm?” the outgoing governor huffed.

Kaine was one of those individuals who thought it would be a good idea to drive through the storm on his way to Capitol Hill. The senator and failed vice presidential candidate posted about the ordeal on his Twitter account. “I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol,” he wrote on Tuesday and included a photo of the highway gridlock. He would end up spending “27+ hours on the road” before arriving at his office.