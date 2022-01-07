January 7, 2022

HOW’S ALL THE JANUARY 6 HYSTERIA PLAYING? Trump approval higher than day he left.

In dual surveys on Thursday showing Trump’s rise and successor President Joe Biden’s fall, 52% of voters told Rasmussen Reports that they have a favorable impression of the former president. Some 47% don’t.

Among Republicans, 85% have a favorable view, with 63% declaring a “very favorable” opinion. Even 23% of Democrats and 51% of independents agree.

When he left office on Jan. 20, 2021, Trump’s Rasmussen approval rating was 51%. And his GOP approval was 84%, so he has actually increased support. . . .

A second poll provided by Rasmussen, however, shows that many voters don’t think Biden will win.

In that survey, just 28% of voters predicted Biden’s reelection. “Voter confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to do the job remains low and most don’t expect a second term for the oldest president in U.S. history,” said the polling outfit.

Without naming a candidate, 37% said that they expect Biden to be defeated by a GOP challenger, and 21% said he would resign before his term ends, presumably elevating Vice President Kamala Harris.

And just 55% of Democrats said Biden would win a second term, while 21% said he would be defeated.

Added Rasmussen in a telling statistic, “Just 37% of voters believe Biden is really doing the job of president, while a majority (53%) think others are making decisions for him behind the scenes and another 10% are not sure.”