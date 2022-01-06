January 6, 2022

IT’S COME TO THIS:

UPDATE: AP in January of 2017: Lin-Manuel Miranda to play ‘Hamilton’ for Oscar Lopez Rivera. “‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda says he will play Alexander Hamilton at a Chicago performance in honor of the commutation of Oscar Lopez Rivera’s sentence by President Obama. Lopez Rivera, who grew up in Chicago, was convicted of seditious conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. government in 1981 while leading the Puerto Rican independence group FALN. The group bombed buildings in the 1970s. With Obama’s action Tuesday, he is slated to be released May 17. The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2jlrZtb) Miranda said he was ‘sobbing with gratitude’ for the reduction of Lopez Rivera’s 55-year sentence.”

According to the Politico in 2017, “from 1974, when the group announced itself with its first bombings, to 1983, when arrests finally destroyed its membership base, the FALN was the most organized, active, well-trained and deadly domestic terror group based in the United States. The FALN was responsible for over 130 bombings during this period, including the January 1975 explosion in Manhattan’s historic Fraunces Tavern, which killed four and wounded 63. In October of that year, it set off, all within the span of an hour, 10 bombs in three cities, causing nearly a million dollars in damage. In August 1977, the FALN set off a series of bombs in Manhattan, forcing 100,000 workers to evacuate their offices; one person was killed, and six were injured. In 1979, the group even threatened to blow up the Indian Point nuclear energy facility located north of New York City.”

