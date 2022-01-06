January 6, 2022

A FRIEND WRITES:

I’d be interested to hear what 9/11 and Pearl Harbor survivors, heck Americans in general, think about Kamala Harris’ Jan. 6 comparison.

Then again, having Kamala Harris say anything about anything probably signals the Dems don’t really believe it themselves, don’t really think anyone else will, but they need a stooge to say something.

Kind of a Hail Mary spaghetti at the wall toss … like, hey, who knows, maybe it’ll stick!

They did just cue the next round of derision, tho. Photoshop time!

Haha … never has a party in power so yearned for insurrection.