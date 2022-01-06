January 6, 2022

PUNDITS: VIRGINIA SNOW HIGHWAY BACKUP UNDERSCORES NEED FOR TRAINS.

ACTUAL TRAINS: Amtrak had a train stall in Virginia during the snowstorm and they ran out of food and the toilets backed up and passengers were forbidden to leave for more than a DAY.

In the wake of the massive 32-hour traffic jam in Virginia this week, we’ve seen a fair bit of commentary from folks arguing that the whole snafu underscores the need for more train service throughout the United States.

With that in mind, let’s check in to see how the trains are doing.