January 6, 2022

YES, JANUARY 6 IS A BIG DEAL: This was the day in history, just to pick one momentous example of the many cited by Issues & Insights, that George Washington married Mary Dandridge Custis in 1759. And January 6, 1540, was also the day Henry VIII married wife number four, Ann of Cleves.

Other notable January 6 milestones include, from the entertainment world, the debut in 1973 on ABC of “Schoolhouse Rock” and in 1975 on NBC of “Wheel of Fortune” with Vanna White and that other person, Slapjack, or whatever.

And yes, a year ago today, a large crowd of thoughtless fools waving signs and shouting slogans a few of whom may actually have believed, overcame a clearly unprepared, untrained U.S. Capitol Police force, penetrated the U.S. Capitol, forced a temporary suspension of Congress certifying the 2020 presidential election results, and did an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage in an historic building full of priceless paintings, statutes, architecture and memories.

By the evening, order was restored, Congress resumed its business and democracy survived. As a noted advocacy group endlessly said some years ago on behalf of a president facing impeachment, participants in today’s political theatricals should realize that it’s past time to “Move On.”

UPDATE: My goodness, I have stirred up a hornet’s nest here. Just to be clear, here’s why I linked to the I & I editorial – Today’s “memorials” will be non-stop lying by Schumer/Pelosi/Biden/MSM talking heads claiming that January 6, 2021, was an attempted coup staged to install a fascist junta run by a bunch of Far-Right Extremists bent on keeping Donald Trump in the Oval Office. If that’s what you think was the aim of the protestors at the Capitol that day, I can assure you that Schumer/Pelosi/Biden/MSM are eagerly cheering you on. Maybe you should think about that.