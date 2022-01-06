January 6, 2022

FROM THE COMMENTS TO LAST NIGHT’S OPEN THREAD:

Reynolds’ Laws

Reynolds’ First Law

“Subsidizing the markers of status doesn’t produce the character traits that result in that status; it undermines them.”

Reynolds’ Second Law

“The more a government wants to run its citizens’ lives, the worse job it will do at the most basic tasks of government.”

Reynolds’ Third Law

“Whatever politicians’ control, they will use against you to get what they want.”

Reynolds Fourth law

“Longevity of political service does not make a politician more qualified.

It only ensures they are more corrupt.”

Reynolds Fifth Law

“Proposed legislation will fail if there is not enough opportunity for graft or control”

Reynolds observations

“Matriarchies exist primarily in failed or colonized societies, or in those about to fail or be colonized.”

………………….“Under capitalism, rich people become powerful.

But under socialism, powerful people become rich.”……………………….

“Nothing that’s happened with this pandemic has made me want the government to play a bigger role in health care.”