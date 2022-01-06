January 6, 2022

DON’T GET COCKY, BUT IMMIGRATION IS MAKING FLORIDA REDDER: “Millions of Americans are fleeing blue states for freer, more prosperous red states. Many have worried that these refugees may be foolish enough to bring blue-state politics with them. This could happen, but recent voter registration data from Florida suggest that it isn’t happening there.”

Anecdotally, that may be happening in Knoxville. In general I think people who move on their own tend to lean right, while people who follow their employers bring lefty politics with them.

Just to be safe, I’m backing the the Fresh Start States Welcome Wagon project. I donated.