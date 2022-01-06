«
»

January 6, 2022

IT’S THE ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF A MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTEST THAT PEOPLE ARE CALLING AN INSURRECTION.

But since no one has actually been charged with insurrection, I have to ask: Can you have an insurrection without insurrectionists?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:02 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.