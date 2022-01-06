January 6, 2022
IT’S THE ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF A MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTEST THAT PEOPLE ARE CALLING AN INSURRECTION.
But since no one has actually been charged with insurrection, I have to ask: Can you have an insurrection without insurrectionists?
IT’S THE ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF A MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTEST THAT PEOPLE ARE CALLING AN INSURRECTION.
But since no one has actually been charged with insurrection, I have to ask: Can you have an insurrection without insurrectionists?
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.