DESANTIS BANKS YET ANOTHER BIPARTISAN ENDORSEMENT! Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell follows AOC’s lead by going maskless in mandate-free Florida, days after blaming Republicans for ‘canceled vacations’ and going back to wearing ‘masks everywhere.’

As DeSantis recently said: “If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty dog-gone wealthy man, let me tell ya.”