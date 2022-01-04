January 4, 2022

“BACK WHEN HE WAS RIGHT WHERE YOU WANTED HIM, YOU LOVED HIS FAT FACE. OR SO YOU SAY.” At WaPo, freaking out over J.D. Vance’s beard. Plus: “I don’t know how the beard symbolizes that, other than that those things are masculine. How weird to get caught up in his beard!”

The left hates, fears, and envies traditional masculinity. That’s been plain for several decades.

Plus, from the comments at the link: “Maybe they fear the return of the bearded Republican politician like Lincoln or Grant who will treat Democrats like they need to be treated.”

Well, today’s Democrats are also pro-slavery. House Democrats Won’t Schedule Vote on Bill to Sanction Chinese Slave Labor.

And: “‘J.D. Vance didn’t used [sic] to have one.’ Pretty much true of everyone with a beard.”

FLASHBACK: Obama’s iPhone Flub:

As President Obama fumbled with an iPhone, the blogosphere recalled he had earlier falsely bad-mouthed President Rutherford B. Hayes as a technological troglodyte. It’s not his error that annoys but his arrogance. For a man who would have Americans believe that he and his big government are smarter than anyone, it might help if the president could show some evidence of it when he lectures others. Instead, Obama bumbled around on an iPhone at a campaign stop with no idea how to master the device, triggering a viral response on the Internet about his past pontifications on history and technology.

Indeed it did.

Plus this: “Hayes unleashed the free market. Obama not only has done the opposite, he hasn’t even mastered today’s telephone.” Ouch.