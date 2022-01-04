January 4, 2022
WHY ISN’T VA. GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN DOING ANYTHING ABOUT THE SNOW, ask people too dumb to know that Youngkin isn’t governor yet.
Meanwhile, people who know better are making the obvious reality-based points:
