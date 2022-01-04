«
»

January 4, 2022

WHY ISN’T VA. GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN DOING ANYTHING ABOUT THE SNOW, ask people too dumb to know that Youngkin isn’t governor yet.

Meanwhile, people who know better are making the obvious reality-based points:

Related:

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:47 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.