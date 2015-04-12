January 4, 2022
PAST PERFORMANCE IS…WELL, PRETTY CONSISTENT, ACTUALLY:
Shot: CBS Warns GOP Midterm Wins One of the ‘Top Global Risks’ in 2022.
On Tuesday, CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil and Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer sounded the alarm over the possibility of Republicans winning big in the 2022 midterm elections, something they hysterically labeled one of “the top global risks” in the year ahead. The pair claimed any GOP victory in the midterms or the 2024 presidential contest would be seen as “illegitimate.”
“A new report is detailing what it says are the biggest risks facing the globe in 2022 and the findings may surprise you,” Dokoupil declared. Turning to Bremmer, he touted: “Number three, midterm elections here in the U.S., a top risk for 2022. How come?”
In reply, Bremmer wailed:
Well, maybe the least of the surprises. This is the most important midterm election in American history. We have January 6 coming up in just a day and as you know, since the profoundly challenged elections of 2020, no lessons have been learned at all in the United States. The country is much more divided and a large number of Americans, 64% in an NPR poll yesterday, say they thought the United States’ democracy was in crisis.
He went on to specifically identify the Republican Party as the source of the supposed global threat: “…the United States has an election process that is increasingly broken, increasingly delegitimized. And the midterm elections, especially if you have significant win for a Trump-led Republican Party, means that 2024 is going to be seen as illegitimate and potentially a constitutional crisis.”
—NewsBusters, today.
Chaser: Then-New Host of Face the Nation Advised Obama in 2013 to ‘Destroy the GOP:’
John Dickerson, replacing Bob Schieffer as the new host of Face the Nation, will continue the same level of objectivity that CBS has brought to viewers for half a century. In 1964, when CBS was one third of all television news, Walter Cronkite and Daniel Schorr repeatedly smeared Barry Goldwater as a crypto-Nazi. His successor, Dan Rather, blew himself up in spectacular fashion with RatherGate in 2004, as dissected by all those bloggers in their Pajamas, to coin a Website name. In 2007, Rather’s successor, Scott Pelley, violating 32 flavors of Godwin’s Law in the same fashion as Cronkite, “was asked why he refused to include global warming skeptics in his reporting. He responded, ‘If I do an interview with [Holocaust survivor] Elie Wiesel, am I required as a journalist to find a Holocaust denier?’”, as NewsBusters noted.
—Ed Driscoll.com, April 12, 2015.
Today, CBS no doubt views 2015 as the good old days of the GOP. If Republicans do take back the House in November, will CBS declare that “The voters had a temper tantrum last week,” as the late Peter Jennings of ABC said in November of 1994, or will they declare the elections “illegitimate” as CNN’s Ana Navarro did today: Ana Navarro Says Donald Trump Was Illegitimately Elected in 2016 During Wild Rant on The View.