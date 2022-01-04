January 4, 2022

COVID IS OVER: Cases up, deaths down.

Related: Denmark health chief says Omicron is bringing about the END of the pandemic and ‘we will have our normal lives back in two months.’ “But while infection numbers in countries with the variant are soaring, the expert said that the highly infectious Omicron appears milder than the Delta variant, and therefore more people will be infected without having serious symptoms. As a result, she said, this will provide a good level of immunity in the population.”