JEFFREY CARTER: Theranos, Guilty On Four Out of Eleven Charges. “She created a lot of deception. Her stories of forced sex are her playing the victim card. It’s not relevant. She sold a bill of goods to investors that she knew was false. At the same time, the investors weren’t smart enough to sniff it out.”

Theranos’ board of directors, which included such “wise men” as Henry Kissinger, Jim Mattis, and George Schultz, wasn’t very wise either, it turned out. Which explains a lot.