January 3, 2022

GOVERNOR OF GEORGIA TWEAKING RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Here Comes the Stacey Abrams Media Rebrand.

The article goes on to quote an Abrams spokesman who confirmed that the former progressive icon is actually a pragmatic moderate now who “defines herself by her values and her ability to deliver results for the common good by navigating disparate groups and ideologies.”

The rebrand might have something to do with the fact that Abrams and other “bold progressives” didn’t fare so well in 2018. Abrams did not win in Georgia, notwithstanding her dangerous plot to subvert democracy by claiming otherwise. Plenty of progressive candidates sought the Democratic nomination in 2020, only to be trounced by the bumbling geezer who wrote the 1994 Crime Bill.

This year’s election cycle is shaping up to be even more unfavorable for Democrats, mostly as a result of Joe Biden’s failed presidency. If Abrams has to pretend to be a moderate to have any shot at winning, the media will be more than happy to oblige.