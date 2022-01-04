«
»

January 4, 2022

FIRE THEM AND GO TO VOUCHERS: Chicago Teachers Prepare To Strike Over Return to Classroom. No profession has done more to demonstrate a combination of selfishness and replaceability during the pandemic than public school teachers.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
