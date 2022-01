PBR’S SOCIAL MEDIA STAFFER APPARENTLY SLAMMED TOO MANY PBRs FOR BREAKFAST: Pabst Blue Ribbon helpfully suggests a NSFW substitute activity for those of you who are ‘not drinking this January.’

Alternate explanation: Antonio Brown lined up his first post-NFL job surprisingly fast! Curiously, it goes on in that vein for numerous tweets. (The one above which kicked things off was deleted after more sober heads prevailed at the Pabst Brewing Company.)