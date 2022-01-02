January 2, 2022

THEY MISS THE BAD ORANGE MAN SO BADLY: Mainstream Media Outlets Saw Massive Decline In Interest In 2021.

Related: MSNBC’s Deadline: White House mentions Trump more than twice as often as Biden.

A Grabien transcript search found the word “Trump” was uttered on the show 11,668 times from Jan. 20, when Biden succeeded Trump, to Dec. 30. As for Biden, his name was mentioned just 4,710 times, nearly 2.5 times less often on Wallace’s program, which airs weekdays from 4-6 p.m. ET and features a mixture of reporters and left-leaning pundits.

Going all-in with joyless megalomania means quite a crash when your opponent leaves office, as the post-Clinton American Spectator found out the hard way 20 years ago.