January 3, 2022

ALL HYSTERIA ALL THE TIME: Every day is January 6 now.

The Establishment is telling what it’s afraid of, and it’s desperately afraid of a grassroots movement on the part of the Normal-American community.

The funny thing is, if Trump had wanted an “insurrection,” he could have called on the huge crowd he was addressing to go seize the Capitol. Tens of thousands would have done so and stopped the election certification. Trump didn’t do that because he didn’t want to seize power in a coup. But not everyone feels that way, and all this coup-and-insurrection talke from the left makes something like that more likely, not less so.