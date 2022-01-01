January 1, 2022

HMMMM: ‘Mass Formation Psychosis’ — It’s Real, and It Was Purposely Caused by Biden and the Democrat Party.

Dr. Robert Malone, a noted virologist and immunologist whose recent work has focused on mRNA technology, pharmaceuticals, and drug repurposing research, compared mass formation psychosis in pre-World War II Germany to what we are today experiencing in America in response to COVID.

[We had] basically a European intellectual inquiry over what the heck happened in Germany in the 20s and 30s. Very intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad. How did that happen? The answer is mass formation psychosis.

When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other, and has free-floating anxiety, and a sense that things don’t make sense, we can’t understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.

One of the aspects of [the] phenomenon is the people that they identify as their leaders — the ones typically that come in and say ‘You have this pain and I can solve it for you. I and I alone. Then they will follow that person through hell — it doesn’t matter whether they lie to them or whatever.

* * * * * * * *

As you might have guessed, Malone has been blasted by the left for “promoting misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.”

To that end, Twitter on Wednesday permanently suspended Malone’s Twitter account for spreading “‘misinformation’ about the virus and vaccines.” The ban came just hours after the AP posted a controversial “fact check” report claiming Malone “misled” people by claiming the vaccines are failing against the Omicron variant.