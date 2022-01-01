January 1, 2022

THIS IS CNN: ‘The Single Biggest Misconception Is That We Are Lying:’ CNN Contributor.

Neither [guest Mara Schiavocampo nor host Brian Stelter] mentioned CNN contributor Reza Aslan, who suggested he’d like to punch 16-year-old Nick Sandmann in the face during his viral stand-off with left-wing activist Nathan Phillips. “Honest question. Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s?” Aslan tweeted of the teenager. Earlier, in 2017, Aslan had called President Donald Trump a “piece of s***.”

CNN continued enumerating the common lies and errors about the media, with Shiavocampo saying “another big” misconception about the legacy media is that reporters suffuse their coverage with their own “political bias.” She said it seems “really ironic,” but “journalists are aware of our own political bias,” and so “we’ll overcompensate to make sure the other side really gets a fair amount of coverage and really gets explained properly.”

“So in my view, when we do have a political bias, it’s the other view that actually benefits from that because we’re trying to counter our own human impulses,” she claimed.

“That’s very interesting,” replied Stelter, who said that mistakes often creep in because of the network’s “crazy workflow.”

In reality, CNN has systematically purged every contributor who expressed the view of the 78 million Americans who voted for the Republican ticket last November. After the firing of former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum in May, nearly half of CNN’s remaining “Republican” commentators endorsed Joe Biden in advance of the 2020 election: Amanda Carpenter, S.E. Cupp, former Congressman Charlie Dent, Ana Navarro, former Ohio Governor John Kasich, and “Anonymous” author Miles Taylor. The network’s latest hire, Alyssa Farah, has also been highly critical of former President Donald Trump. Instead, CNN host Don Lemon said everyone who voted for the Trump-Pence ticket voted to associate themselves with neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan. He featured no opposing viewpoint.