December 31, 2021

KEVIN ROCHE: Get the Hell Out of Here 2021 and Oh, Shit, Here Comes 2022.

The administration of floundering bozos who currently run the country are desperate to get out of the epidemic. Nothing, literally nothing is going right for them and they can’t really highlight other issues (although what winning issues the whackos fantasize they have is beyond the ken of mortal man, or woman) until they can declare an end to and victory over the epidemic. You can read the tea leaves from Fauci, Walensky, et al, the political stooges of the White House. Backtracking as fast as they can from their former rigid orthodoxy about how the epidemic had to be handled. Suddenly PCR tests aren’t reliable indicators of infectiousness and maybe every hospitalization and death attributed to CV-19 actually wasn’t caused by it. Two Democrat governors have said very clearly that mask mandates are worthless and masks do nothing to stop the spread. I am shocked that they were not instantly struck down with lightening bolts for such heretical apostasy to the mask religion. The mass media, which is slavishly devoted to the interests of the progressive wing of the Dumocrat party, is even publishing articles about the need to move on.

Nothing is going to stop the butt-kicking coming in November, but it will be magnitudes worse if we aren’t out of the epidemic by then, so I predict that sometime in the spring, the Presidementia will declare victory and do everything possible to end all restrictions and return to “normal”, if we even remember what that was. He and his party have to get the CV-19 millstone off their necks. Too late for the generation of children whose mental health and life goal attainment we have so substantially damaged. And just like that, the epidemic will be over and will recede into the background, no matter what new variants arise.