December 31, 2021

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: AOC Responds to Miami Beach Photo Controversy: ‘Where’s DeSantis?’

DeSantis’s spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, told Fox News the governor was accompanying his wife, Casey, to cancer treatment on Wednesday, when critics began accusing him of dodging his responsibilities. DeSantis announced in October that Casey had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Pushaw also tweeted out a picture of the governor’s public schedule in response to criticism from MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Marc Caputo of NBC tweets that “DeSantis plans to attend the Orange Bowl game tonight in Miami. He’s scheduled to have an on-field event.”

