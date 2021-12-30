«
»

December 30, 2021

GOSH, THAT WAS FAST: U.S. ends case against Jeffrey Epstein’s jail guards. “U.S. prosecutors decided to end their criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night the financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself on their watch…Epstein’s longtime associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted on Wednesday of helping recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein to abuse over at least a decade. Maxwell is expected to appeal her conviction.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:14 pm
