December 30, 2021

WHAT’S ACCURACY GOT TO DO WITH IT? Nothing, if you’re Twitter. The giant censorship machine disguised as a “mere platform” suspended acclaimed journalist John Solomon’s account for sharing an article about the legal distinctions between Pfizer’s fully approved and emergency use authorization (EUA) COVID-19 vaccines. Even Pfizer did not dispute the accuracy of the article, headlined “Pfizer to continue distributing version of COVID-19 vaccine not fully approved by FDA.”

“There is nothing in the story that is not well reported or misleading,” Stanford School of Medicine professor Jay Bhattacharya, whose research focuses on the “health and well-being of vulnerable populations,” wrote in an email to Just the News. “Twitter’s censorship of COVID information has contributed greatly to the collapse in trust in public health.”

Twitter provided no meaningful information about their arbitrary and capricious decision, saying only that “because the tweet violates its policy on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information” related to COVID.”

Our Silicon Valley superiors seem to think that “1984” and Farenheit 451″ were instruction manuals.