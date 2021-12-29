December 29, 2021
JEFF BEZOS SMILES: SpaceX’s Starship is now grounded until MARCH: FAA changes date of its environmental review to February when it was previously set to be completed by Dec 31.
How many friends does Senator Karen have in the FAA?
JEFF BEZOS SMILES: SpaceX’s Starship is now grounded until MARCH: FAA changes date of its environmental review to February when it was previously set to be completed by Dec 31.
How many friends does Senator Karen have in the FAA?
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.