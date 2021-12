FAUCI’S BIG, FAT PENSION WILL MAKE HISTORY: Leave it to Adam Andrzejewski and OpenTheBooks.com to expose the fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s annual pension would reach nearly $350,000 if he retires at the end of 2021 after 56 years of bureaucratic service. And that doesn’t include an annuity he would also get worth more than $8,000 annually.