December 28, 2021

AIRBRUSH ALERT: CBS Edits Out Own Reporter Slamming School Closures Causing Mental Health Crisis.

Longtime CBS reporter and chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford went viral on Sunday and Monday on social media following comments, meant to air on Sunday’s Face the Nation, that slammed our elected officials and public health experts for “the crushing impact that our COVID policies have had on young kids and children” and the subsequent mental health crisis. However, CBS News kept her comments out of the actual show.

Instead, CBS relegated Crawford’s stinging rebuke — which took place during the show’s year-end reporters roundtable — to Face the Nation’s Facebook and Twitter pages, a CBSNews.com transcript, and a YouTube video of the full roundtable.

In the full video, Brennan pivoted away from hopes of congressional Democrats advancing their agenda to asking: “Well, I want to get to underreported stories as well, Jan?”

Crawford responded without hesitation that it was something “my kids hear me rant about…every day, so I might as well tell you guys.”

“It’s the crushing impact that our COVID policies have had on young kids and children. By far the least serious risk for serious illness,” she began, adding that “a healthy teenager has a one in a million chance of getting, and dying from COVID, which is way lower than, you know, dying in a car wreck on a road trip.”