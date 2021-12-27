December 27, 2021

LEFTISTS HATED HIS WORK, WHICH CONTRADICTED THEIR “BLANK SLATE” THEORIES: Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92.

But his trailblazing work was not without controversy. In much of his 1975 book “Sociobiology,” he laid out his theory of animal behavior, which earned high praise from fellow scientists.

In the final chapter, though, Wilson caused an uproar by proposing that human behavior is largely genetically based, and that humans acquire a predisposition to such matters as the division of labor between genders, tribalism, male dominance and parental-child bonding.

But his strong reputation as a revered authority on the natural world remained intact.