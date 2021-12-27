December 27, 2021

ANOTHER IN-KIND DONATION TO THE GOP: Fauci: Sure, I’d support a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.

Then he backtracked. On ABC’s This Week program on Sunday morning, Dr. Fauci said he’d be supportive of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for domestic air travel. Neither Joe Biden nor Pete Buttigieg, the Secretary of Transportation, favor such a move. At least not yet. Fauci isn’t really so firm in his support, as it turns out. Just after he said he would support a mandate, he said one really isn’t necessary, given the mitigation measures already in place.

This is exactly why no one trusts Fauci. I don’t know why the White House keeps sending him out as the face of the fight against the coronavirus. He says one thing, then in the next sentence, he says something else. He has changed course on every decision made since the beginning of the pandemic. At first, it was mostly a control issue but now it all looks political. . . .

In recent weeks, Fauci has been more aggressive in his criticism of Trump, his supporters, and Republicans in general. That isn’t his job, as a scientist. Nor is it his job to set policy. He’s an unelected bureaucrat. He’s supposed to find a cure for the virus with his team of scientists at NIH. The longer this pandemic goes, the more frequently his advice is shown to be lacking in reality. A vaccination mandate for air travel won’t stop the spread of Omicron. Vaccinated people experience Omicron variant breakthrough cases and can pass the variant on to others.