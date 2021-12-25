December 25, 2021

HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS: I’ve posted a lot of different versions of this song. It means a lot to me, for no better reason than that when I was a kid, our only Christmas record was a promotional album that had been given out by the old Pure Oil Company (“Be Sure With Pure!”), where my grandfather worked. It had Frank Sinatra singing the title tune, of course (the old 1947 version, with the “muddle through somehow” line, which was probably cheaper for Pure Oil), along with Christmas songs by all sorts of artists I’d never heard of, like Jo Stafford and the Hi-Los. But it somehow came to symbolize Christmas to me, and especially that song, which on adult listening just gets better.

Some background on the song here.

Hope you’ve all had yourselves a merry little Christmas.