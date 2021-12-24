December 24, 2021

APOLLO 8 WAS THE FIRST MANNED SPACEFLIGHT TO ORBIT THE MOON: And on Christmas Eve, 1968, as the tiny capsule circled the moon, its crew–consisting of Frank Borman, James Lovell, and William Anders–read the Genesis creation story aloud for the folks back here on Earth.

It is estimated that roughly a billion people spread over 64 countries were listening.

A tape of the reading (along with a transcript) can be found on Wikipedia. If you missed it in 1968 (I didn’t … why would I miss something like that?), it’s not too late.