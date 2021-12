TOP STORY OF THE DAY: Gosh, How Can I Get Readers to Pay Attention to the NFL’s COVID-19 Policy? “Why isn’t Tucker Carlson booking Rachel Bush as a guest? This is the spokeswoman we need at this crucial moment in our nation’s history, and if you follow her Twitter account, you’ll find that she’s still speaking out for freedom, especially since Cole Beasley (‘Bease’) got banned from Sunday’s game with the Patriots.”