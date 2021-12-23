December 23, 2021

WILL WE GET TO HEAR THE LAMENTATIONS OF THE MSNBC WOMEN? Fox News Wins 2021: How the Network Went From Last Place in January to Crushing CNN and MSNBC. “According to data from Nielsen/MRI Fusion, Fox News is watched by more Democrats than CNN and by more Independents than both MSNBC and CNN.”

Plus: “Tucker Carlson Tonight ended the year number one, followed closely behind by The Five, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. Fox’s newest hit, Gutfeld!, a late-night comedy show launched in April is regularly landing in the top five in recent months while beating broadcast shows like ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC’s The Tonight Show, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Host Greg Gutfeld is also a panelist on The Five, making him one of the most seen faces (if not the most) on cable news any given day.”