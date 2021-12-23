December 23, 2021

GUESS WHICH VIOLENT CRIMINALS WON’T BE RELEASED WITHOUT BAIL? Five Arrested in Connection with Armed Carjacking of Dem Congresswoman. “The 62-year old congresswoman handed over the keys to her 2017 blue Acura MDX at gunpoint on Wednesday at FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Scanlon was approached by two black men who demanded the keys to her vehicle as she walked toward her parked vehicle after taking a tour of the park around 2:45 p.m., according to police and the congresswoman’s office. . . . The incident comes amid a spike in carjackings in the city, which had recorded 503 carjackings by October, double the 227 seen by October 2020, according to WPVI-TV.” She lost several cellphones, too.

Plus: “Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was ‘appalled to learn of this violent crime.'” Yeah, well maybe start locking up violent criminals then.