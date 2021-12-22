December 22, 2021

VIDEO OR IT DIDN’T HAPPEN: Hoax alert: No video evidence for alleged assault against female Muslim in student center.

The University of Maryland Baltimore County has, “pending further investigative leads,” halted an investigation into an alleged assault on a female Muslim student.

University spokesperson Dinah Winnick shared the update with The College Fix via email on December 15.

“It’s our policy to send alerts to the campus when hate-bias incidents are reported,” Winnick said on December 20, when asked if the school planned to send out a new update about the investigation being frozen. “UMBC Police evaluate the need for any updates based on the investigation.”

The hate and bias investigation report labeled the incident “inconclusive” and other information obtained by The College Fix through a public records request point to the strong possibility of a hoax.