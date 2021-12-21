December 21, 2021

POWERS BIG CAYMAN OOPS: Alana Goodman and Adam Kredo of the Washington Free Beacon dug into Samantha Powers’ financial disclosures as His Fraudulency’s USAID Administrator. And look what they found:

“Power lowballed the amount she held in a Cayman Islands-based investment fund by nearly $1 million. She said she held a stake in the fund valued between $50,000 and $100,000, according to a copy of her financial disclosure report filed in February ahead of her Senate confirmation and reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

“But when she sold off the holding in June, as required by a federal ethics agreement, Power listed the sale as between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000—at least 10 times higher than the value four months before, according to the American Accountability Foundation watchdog group, which filed the ethics complaint.”

As chief of USAID, Powers has tremendous influence on the distribution of billions of dollars in U.S. aid, grants, program participation and training. What else might be found as investigators dig deeper?