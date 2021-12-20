December 20, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Louis C.K. Is Back (Again) and Libs Are Mad (Always).

Louis’ material is edgy, as always. Some people don’t like it and never have. Other people used to like it and now pretend they hate it, because they don’t want their friends to know they still laugh at his jokes. They’re not mad at him because he’s changed. They’re mad at him because he hasn’t.

I’ve always liked his comedy, and I’m not going to pretend I don’t. Here’s one of his new bits, which is very offensive:

[Click over to view video–Ed]

You might think that’s funny, you might not. I laughed. Because it’s a joke. That’s how jokes work.

And, also, in addition to that, Louis C.K. is a huge creep and I wouldn’t want him anywhere near any woman I care about. Both things are true. I can separate the art from the artist.

Not everybody can do that, or wants to. We call such people liberals.