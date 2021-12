THIS IS NOT BEING REPORTED MUCH: DC 3rd graders made to reenact Holocaust, told it’s ‘because Jews ruined Christmas’.

Now imagine someone made black children mimic picking cotton, being lynched. What do you think the media would do? Would we hear about anything else for years? Note I’m not saying that would be okay, as opposed to this. Both would be appalling. But one would be a cause to scream from the rooftops. And it’s not this one.