December 19, 2021

SAME: Howie Carr: Biden’s pandemic makes more miss Donald Trump.

This week the nation passed the “grim milestone” of 800,000 COVID deaths. Last October, during a presidential debate, Biden spoke directly to the American people as he mentioned the official death toll:

“Two-hundred twenty thousand Americans dead,” Biden intoned. “Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain President of the United States.”

Now, the count has more than tripled, and most of the deaths have been since what he called on Friday his “inaugaranation.” So by his own standards, Dementia Joe should now resign, or be removed, in shame and disgrace.

But the media says, as one, “Nothing to see here folks, move along.”

So far, there have been reportedly seven recorded deaths in the UK — and when MP’s demanded details about the first death, they got the same treatment Peter Doocy does every day at the White House.

I had Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins University on my radio show this week and he described omicron as “a pandemic of lunacy which is dominating the airwaves.”

In Florida and many other parts of the US, though, life is back to normal. The hysteria is being promoted, yet again, in the blue states.

And it’s easy to understand why — the Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself) would rather talk about anything other than Dementia Joe’s dismal performance this year.