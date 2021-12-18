December 18, 2021
PROJECT VERITAS RELEASES NAME OF CNN PRODUCER INVOLVED IN NEW PEDOPHILIA SCANDAL:
Project Veritas has released the name of the latest CNN producer to be embroiled in a pedophilia scandal. Rick Saleeby, the staffer in question, is a producer on “The Lead with Jake Tapper.”
Project Veritas released the name after ensuring that the family involved was safe, according to a press release.
The mother of the children sent a note via Project Veritas that read:
“I wanted to reach out to sincerely thank you again. I am very grateful toward you guys and everything you’ve done for me and my children. Our world has just been completely flipped upside down, but none of that matters. We are all safe. I’m hoping, praying, and pushing for charges to be brought against him, so he can never do this to another child/family again.”
