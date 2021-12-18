December 18, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Deadliest Political Gaffe Of The Year Goes To: Keeping Parents Out Of Classrooms.

At least people like Sharon Kass of Washington seem to get it. In a Nov. 22 WaPo letter to the editor, she noted that public school libraries, though full of pro-LGBTQ material, are “leftist indoctrination centers.” Moreover, she notes, they would never feature books like former diplomat and Voice of America Director Robert R. Reilly’s “Making Gay Okay: How Rationalizing Homosexual Behavior Is Changing Everything.” There’s that pesky double standard again!

The current education debate in this country is the gift that keeps on giving. The more we press secular educators, curriculum developers, and their advocates in the media, Hollywood, and the academy, the more they disclose their true intentions. They want our children’s minds (and bodies), and they want us to either surrender them or play along by what Cohen calls “child-to-parent intergenerational training.” It’s ideas like that parents need to keep demanding leftist activists explain. I have a feeling the answer will be yet another gift.