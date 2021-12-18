December 18, 2021

CIVIL ASSET FORFEITURE: Police Oversight Board Demands Answers After Dallas Cops Seized Traveler’s Cash. “Now a member of the city’s oversight board is demanding answers. ‘What I want to know are: What are the rules? And did this woman break them?’ Brandon Friedman, a member of Dallas’s Community Police Oversight Board, said to a local CBS affiliate. He added: ‘It’s not my business why someone’s carrying $100,000 at the airport unless it’s illegal, and from everything we’ve seen it doesn’t seem to be.’”