December 17, 2021

HMM: Uh oh. Search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone issued. “From the beginning of this entire mess, I’ve been of the opinion that this truly was just a horrible accident caused by a cascading series of gross failures in safe firearms handling procedures. At most, I assumed that Baldwin might have been accused of gross negligence by failing to check the weapon and the ammunition himself upon being handed the revolver. I still can’t imagine how he could be culpable beyond that, but perhaps the investigation has revealed information that we’ve not been given yet.”

Well, that’s why we have investigations and trials and such, instead of just going on initial news reports, even though the latter is in fashion these days.